Orolia’s GNSS simulator to break high-capacity barrier

Orolia’s Skydel, its GNSS simulation software, can now generate more than 500 simulated satellite signals. This platform is suitable for GNSS users, experts and manufacturers, as well as users needing a low-Earth-orbit-capable simulation system.

Skydel contains a feature that includes multi-constellation and multi-frequency signal generation, remote control from user-defined scripts, and integrated interference generation.

“With more and more customers simulating multipath and jamming scenarios, and the need for more signals in more applications — even beyond traditional simulators — the need for high capacity has never been greater,” said Pierre-Marie Le Veel, Orolia’s simulation product director. “The Skydel engine opens the possibility for users to escalate to more than 1,000 signals and not be limited by hardware design.”

In addition to generating a high channel and satellite count, Skydel can also produce navigation warfare signals without any additional hardware.