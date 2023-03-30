Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Safran Electronics and Defense releases defense PNT system

March 30, 2023  - By
NAVKITE on board a vessel. (Image: Safran Electronics and Defense)

Safran Electronics and Defense and Fuscolab, the innovation lab for the French Marine Corps, released a resilient position, navigation, and timing (PNT) system, NAVKITE. It provides navigation integrity and performance over long periods of time and under demanding circumstances on land and at sea.

NAVKITE meets operational requirements for the French Navy Commandos and will be integrated in Embarcation Commando a Usage Multiple Embarquable (ECUME) — a transportable, multirole, semi-rigid boat purpose-designed for commandos and other special forces.

NAVKITE’s capabilities depend on the coupling of Safran’s Geonyx M inertial navigation system with the VersaSync time/frequency server. Together, they handle the transmission of PNT data to ensure mission continuity.

The first sea trials of the system, conducted by Fuscolab and the Ponchardier commando unit, demonstrated NAVKITE’s performance under operational conditions. It was then successfully deployed in February in the joint services exercise Hemex, during phase two of Orion, a large-scale operation for resilient, innovative and interoperable armed forces focused on high-intensity conflicts.

