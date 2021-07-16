Rx Networks adds StarCourse extended ephemeris services

Rx Networks has added a new extended ephemeris service called StarCourse.

According to the company, real-time ephemeris services provide GNSS chipsets in connected mobile devices a headstart in determining position accurately and quickly. For devices with limited connectivity, typical extended ephemeris solutions have provided a headstart with 7-14 days of ephemeris data.

With the evolution of the internet of things (IoT), low power consumption and a limiting of connection time are essential for extending the usable life of a device. This creates a challenge for IoT vendors seeking an extended ephemeris offering that can minimize onboard resource usage without compromising accuracy.

The new StarCourse service provides a 50% reduction in RAM requirements, 90% reduction in CPU cycles, and ephemeris accuracy exceeding that of previous market offerings. This empowers Rx Networks customers to extend the usable life of their products while delivering an excellent positioning experience, the company said. Full data customization is offered to StarCourse subscribers, allowing them to create optimal solutions for their needs.

StarCourse enables autonomous positioning on a wide array of connected GNSS IoT devices, including asset tracking, wearables, in-dash navigation and mobile devices. For situations where accuracy is paramount, StarCourse Premium provides ultra-precise predicted ephemeris for the first 24 hours.

“GNSS assistance services are essential to solving the spatial intelligence requirements of the booming IoT world,” said Chris Perriam, product owner at Rx Networks. “StarCourse endeavours to quickly enlighten all connected devices with location.”

Rx Networks provides location information to strengthen the connection between people, devices and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.