Roscosmos to deploy GLONASS monitoring stations in five countries

September 24, 2021
Image: GPS World

Roscosmos plans to place GLONASS ground stations in Brazil, China, Indonesia, India and Angola, reports the TASS news agency.

“In the near future, another six non-request measuring stations are to be placed abroad: two in Brazil (Belem and Colorado de Oeste), one in China (Shanghai), one in Indonesia (Bukittinggi, West Sumatra), one in India (Bangalore) and one in Angola (Luanda),” the corporation said.

Negotiations with foreign partners have been held. On-site reconnaissance work has been carried out and contracts are being coordinated.

