Rokubun Galileo OSNMA library delivers navigation message authentication

According to Rokubun — a Spanish company that designs accurate and scalable navigation solutions based on GNSS — released a library solution for decoding and processing Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) for embedded platforms.

The solution is part of the Horizon Europe BANSHEE project, for which Rokubun served as the coordinating, is EU-funded, and is supported by the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA). The goal of the project was to develop a hybrid technology that combines Wi-Fi ranging and satellite navigation (including the Galileo OSNMA) to allow for accurate and seamless indoor-outdoor navigation.

The upcoming Galileo OSNMA will provide authenticated navigation data message against data-level spoofing attacks. By delivering data authentication, the free-to-use Galileo OSNMA assures users that the received Galileo navigation message comes from the system itself and has not been modified by, for example, a spoofing attack.

To address this risk, Rokubun’s library enables the Galileo OSNMA in embedded GNSS solutions. The cross-platform, small-footprint library has undergone extensive testing using official EUSPA test vectors, and all OSNMA algorithms have been validated in real conditions at the European Commission’s Galileo testing facilities located at the Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy.

The library is organized to be portable, requiring only a working assembler and C compiler that supports ISO C99. To ensure optimal performance and validate user-specific enhancements, such as the utilization of cryptographic accelerators or other system-on-chip/microcontroller specific resources, Rokubun has implemented a hardware-in-the-loop continuous integration/deployment setup.

This setup continuously tests the library against several reference MCU targets, assessing its performance and guaranteeing its reliability.