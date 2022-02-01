Rohde & Schwarz provides testing to meet Europe’s E112 requirements

Rohde & Schwarz adds an extension to its R&S TS-LBS location-based services test system to meet 112 emergency-call regulations for smartphones

A new regulation requires all smartphones sold in the European Union from March 2022 onwards to support caller location for 112 emergency calls. To ensure this feature, the devices must be compliant with several positioning systems as outlined by the European Commission.

In response, Rohde & Schwarz has added an extension to its R&S TS-LBS location-based services test system. Certification service provider CETECOM has already started E112 testing using these test sequences.

All smartphones sold in the European Union have to be compliant as of March 17 with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/320. A supplement to Radio Equipment Directive (RED) 2014/53/EU, it defines that 112 emergency calls provide caller location information to emergency services in a fast and accurate way, to make sure first responders can arrive at the site of an accident quickly.

Instead of a harmonized standard, a guideline document from the European Commission recommends the testing procedures for Notified Bodies, who support the smartphone vendors in the conformance assessment procedure. Compliance with Galileo, advanced mobile location (AML) and Wi-Fi positioning will be mandatory.

The software-based extension to the R&S TS-LBS location-based services test system makes it a tailored solution in line with the European Commission’s guideline document and the upcoming ETSI standard TS 103 825 for AML protocol testing.

In the Rohde & Schwarz solution, the cellular network is emulated by the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, while the dual-frequency E1+E5 GNSS Galileo signal is generated by an R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator. Thanks to the automation software of the test setup, all the test cases described in the EC guideline can be executed automatically to ensure unified, fast and repeatable results.