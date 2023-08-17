RIEGL laser scanner meets German UAV

REIGL and StriekAir engineering GmbH have successfully completed the integration of an airborne scanning system, the RIEGL VUX-12023, on the StriekAir VTOL CarryAir UAV from Germany. During its inaugural flight, the integrated technology successfully captured accurate data of the ground structure.

The RIEGL VUX-12023 laser scanner is recognized for its precision and accuracy in aerial surveys. When integrated with the VTOL CarryAir, the UAV can reach a cruising speed of 85 km/h and offers users a combination of point cloud density and efficient data acquisition.

With the integration, users can acquire data about eight times faster than with conventional multicopters, according to REIGL. This time-saving feature aims to provide users with enhanced efficiency and data accuracy.

The UAV can be utilized in a variety of applications — including surveying construction sites and infrastructure projects, mapping corridors, collecting topographic data for urban planning and environmental studies and more.

The RIEGL VUX-12023 offers smooth integration on UAS/UAV/RPAS, small manned airplanes and helicopters. It is offered as a stand-alone UAV lidar sensor and also in various fully integrated UAV-based laser scanning system with appropriate INS/GNSS system and optional cameras based on users’ needs.