Register for high-precision GNSS for industrial applications webinar

Quectel’s upcoming webinar, “High-precision GNSS for industrial applications: best practice for design and implementation — North America” will take place Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, from 12:00 to 2:00 EST.

High-precision GNSS can be the difference between success and failure for industrial applications – equating as it does to increased efficiency, heightened safety, and superior performance. For example, it enables robotic lawnmowers navigating a lawn with cm-level precision, e-scooters gracefully weaving through bustling urban environments, or handheld devices with pinpoint GNSS location data for informed decision-making. For some industrial applications, including these and many others, high-precision GNSS isn’t just a commercial advantage – it is a necessity.

This webinar offers attendees a unique opportunity to understand high-precision GNSS and how it can revolutionize industrial applications from UAVs to handheld devices. Speakers Victor Pinzo, antenna PDM and Chang Xu, GNSS product manager at Quectel, cover the core components of high-precision GNSS – including GNSS modules, antennas, correction services, and connectivity.

