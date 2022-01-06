Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Quectel’s new Android smart module integrates with GNSS

January 5, 2022
Photo: Quectel

Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched the SG865W-WF, a new generation of flagship Android smart module. The module is equipped with Qualcomm’s QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC), which offers powerful performance and rich multimedia functions to meet industrial and consumer artificial intelligence IoT (AIoT) scenarios.

Quectel made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) taking place this week in Las Vegas.

With various peripheral interfaces such as dual USB, multiple PCIe and UART, the product can seamlessly integrate with cellular and GNSS modules such as Quectel’s EC20 LTE module, and the RG500Q 5G module, allowing customer terminals to be connected flexibly to 4G/5G networks and achieve faster and more accurate positioning.

The SG865W-WF module will accelerate the efficient deployment of high-end AIoT applications such as video conferencing, cloud gaming, digital signage, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robots and smart retail.

Senior Editor Tracy Cozzens joined GPS World magazine in 2006. She also is editor of GPS World’s newsletters and the sister website Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

