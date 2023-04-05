Quanta Micro INS named a finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE awards

The Quanta Micro inertial navigation system (INS) has been named a finalist for the AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards — “Enabling Components & Peripherals.” The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators who demonstrate commitment to advancing technology, leading and promoting safe operations and developing programs that use unmanned systems to improve the human conditions.

Quanta Micro is a GNSS-aided INS designed for space-constrained applications. Quanta Micro leverages a survey-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) for heading performance in single antenna applications, and temperature calibration from -40° C to +85° C. An optional secondary antenna enables fast heading initialization in low dynamic applications.

“This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy,” Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI, said. “There’s no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists.”