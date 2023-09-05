Qualcomm, Hyundai partner for PBV infotainment

Qualcomm has entered a technology agreement with Hyundai Motor Group to integrate its Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform into Hyundai Motor Group’s purpose-built vehicles (PBV).

The infotainment systems on the PBVs will use Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms for a “holistic, seamlessly connected and smart user experience,” Qualcomm said.

The PBVs are designed to deliver transportation, comfort, logistics, commercial and healthcare services. The latest generation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform benefits from optimized power consumption, high-definition graphics and immersive multimedia and audio.

The platforms offer location services, emergency calling, noise reduction, and dual SIM capability as well as cloud-based monitoring and management systems. Using Qualcomm’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine and machine learning (ML) capabilities for intuitive and intelligent systems, Snapdragon can support digitally advanced applications, including in-vehicle virtual assistance and adaptive human interfaces. It can also facilitate natural communication between the vehicle and passengers for added safety and comfort.

The platform also employs dynamic configuration management to ensure vehicles are kept up to date. Reliable cloud-based vehicle monitoring and management also is possible through cloud service solutions.

Qualcomm and Hyundai Motor Group have been collaborating since 2011 on in-vehicle mobile communications using Snapdragon Automotive Connectivity Platforms.