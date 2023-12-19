Qualcomm chipsets support NavIC L1 signals

Qualcomm Technologies will now support India’s Navigation and Indian Constellation (NavIC) recently launched L1 signals in select chipset platforms.

The company, which is working with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), said the collaboration will accelerate the adoption of NavIC and enhance geolocation capabilities for use in mobile, automotive and IoT applications.

Qualcomm will offer a solution based on its Location Suite, which supports as many as seven satellite constellations simultaneously. These include all of NavIC’s L1 and L5 signals for location, faster time-to-first fix position collection and location-based service, the company said.

Additional support for the NavIC L1 signals will be available in select chipset platforms starting in the second half of 2024, the company said. However, the company said that commercial devices that support NavIC L1 signals will not be available until the first half of 2025.

The company plans to demonstrate its support for the NavIC L1 signals in the Snapdragon mobile platforms at its Qualcomm Innovation Forum event in December 2023.