Point One Navigation provides positioning for autonomous race cars

Point One Navigation has been selected by the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) to provide real-time kinematic (RTK) corrections technology to all autonomous racing cars at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The Polaris RTK network offers centimeter-accurate location services, which makes autonomous racing at high speeds possible. IAC race cars often exceed 180 mph and require precise location data for safe high-performance racing. The IAC chose Point One Navigation based on the company’s proven record in delivering precise location data to users through its RTK technology.

Point One Navigation’s RTK technology is now available for a wide range of autonomous applications — including UAVs, robots, construction and farm equipment, and autonomous cars and trucks.

The race takes place on Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For more information, visit the IAC website.