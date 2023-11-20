Point One Navigation launches real-time INS

Point One Navigation has introduced the Atlas inertial navigation system (INS) designed for autonomous vehicles, mapping and other applications.

Traditional INS solutions have typically relied on extensive post-processing to reach the high precision levels needed for accurate mapping and observability applications. In contrast, Atlas can provide users with ground-truth level accuracy in real-time, which can streamline engineering workflows, significantly reduce project costs and improve operational efficiency.

Atlas is designed to be used in large fleets. It integrates a highly accurate, low-cost GNSS receiver and IMU with the Polaris RTK corrections network and Sensor Fusion algorithms. The company aims to make it easier for businesses to equip their entire autonomous fleets with high-accuracy INS.

The system features a user-friendly interface, on-device data storage and both ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity. Field engineers can easily configure and operate Atlas using smartphones, tablets and in-car displays.

Atlas aims to drive innovation across a variety of sectors, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, mapping and photogrammetry. Its real-time capabilities and affordability can enhance the widespread deployment of ground truth-level location in fleet operations.