Phase One announces P3 drone payload for asset inspection

Phase One, a developer of digital imaging technologies, has announced the P3 Payload, a versatile solution designed for fast, efficient and safe inspection of critical infrastructure with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The P3 Payload includes a Phase One iXM 100MP or 50MP camera, one of the RSM lens options, and a new gimbal with integrated rangefinder.

Available in the second quarter of 2021, the P3 Payload is offered in two configurations to meet a wide range of user requirements.

The P3 for the DJI M300 is plug-and-play, developed mainly for operators and service providers that already own, or are considering purchasing, a DJI M300.

The P3 MAVLink is ready for integration with drones based on the open-source MAVLink protocol, and suitable for bundling by OEMs and solution integrators.

“The P3 addresses the unmet need for a high-quality, integrated imaging solution for inspection of critical assets where capturing the details is of paramount importance,” said Michael Messerschmidt, portfolio director for drones and inspection. “The P3 Payload is designed specifically for aerial drone inspection of diverse infrastructure where every flight — and every shot — must count.”

The centerpiece of the payload is the customer’s choice of Phase One iXM 100MP or 50MP camera. Robust and waterproof, these sensors feature a dynamic range that guarantees sharp image collection in high-contrast or low-light environments. The variety of lens options ensures large surface areas can be captured with millimeter-level detail, even at safe distances from the asset. The new gimbal with the integrated laser rangefinder ensures precise and fast focusing on every shot, eliminating blurry and out-of-focus images.

The P3 Payload is suitable for these inspection applications:

High-risk assessment. Electric transmission lines, oil refineries and other complex sites where inherent danger requires high-resolution inspection from a distance that is safe for the structure, the drone and personnel.

Time-critical assets. Wind turbines, offshore oil rigs, and other facilities where inspection windows are limited, and every UAV flight must successfully capture the required information.

“We developed the P3 Payload for cost-effective, productive operation so that large surface areas can be covered in fewer images, significantly shortening the mission time,” Messerschmidt said. “More importantly, the P3 can be operated with minimal risk to the asset and ground crew.”