Pasternack introduces IoT multiband antennas

Pasternack has launched its new line of IoT multiband combination antennas. Designed for vehicles, fleets and pivotal base stations, the technology aims to revolutionize how industries perceive and use mobile connectivity.

The antennas integrate 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and GPS bands to offer emergency teams, on-the-move fleets and first responders an unwavering link, even in harsh environments.

Facilitated with both FAKRA and SMA connectors and extended 17-foot cable leads, users can seamlessly integrate the technology. It also has an IP69K rating, certifying it for both indoor and outdoor deployments.

MIMO capabilities improve data transmission speeds and reliability, ensuring consistent high-bandwidth connections. The antenna’s GPS/GNSS component, enhanced with LNA and amplified by a 26 dB gain, offers users improved navigation and tracking precision.