PassTime launches Encore 3 for long-life asset tracking

PassTime asset-tracking company has launched Encore 3, the third-generation of its wireless GNSS tracking platform.

Encore 3 builds upon the device platform introduced in 2019. It’s low power consumption results in extensive battery life, as much as several years. It can select and switch among four power modes so that customers can choose the features and reporting frequency they desire while balancing the battery-life options that meet their business objectives.

The compact Encore platform is self-powered, offering customers the ability to place an Encore device on an endless number of mobile assets within seconds. An optional, external power cable can be used to enhance the device’s functionality even further. Encore 3 features an updated, modern USB-C connector for the optional external cable, for improved ease of use and connectivity.

Encore 3 is built with Cat-M1 LTE cellular technology for connectivity and provides 5G compatibility.