Paolo Guglielmini to be appointed new president and CEO for Hexagon

Ola Rollén to be proposed as chairman of the board

Hexagon AB has announced that Paolo Guglielmini will succeed Ola Rollén as president and CEO of Hexagon AB, effective Dec. 31.

Gun Nilsson has decided to step down as CEO for Hexagon’s principal shareholder MSAB on Oct. 1 and leave her position as chairman of Hexagon AB at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023. MSAB, in consultation with Hexagon’s nomination committee, will propose Ola Rollén as new chairman of the board at the AGM 2023.

Guglielmini, currently Hexagon’s chief operating officer (COO) and president of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence (MI) division, has served in key roles since joining Hexagon in 2010, from strategy and business development to M&A and general management. He has been instrumental in expanding MI’s focus towards software-centric quality data solutions, and with his team driving the business towards all-time-high performance in 2021. Before joining Hexagon, Guglielmini held positions at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research in Switzerland and Accenture. He holds a master of science in engineering and master of business administration from IMD.

”I’m happy that we have found an internal solution for my succession, which will bring long-term stability and continuity, but at the same time needed rejuvenation as we prepare this amazing company for the next big leap strategically,” Rollén said. “I have preoccupied myself with the well-being of Hexagon 24/7 for the last 22 years, and it’s a true privilege to be able to continue to follow the company’s successful development as chairman.”

“I’m honoured by the opportunity to build upon the legacy that Ola and our team have created over the past two decades, and excited to lead Hexagon into the future,” Guglielmini said. “We are very well positioned to capitalize on the vast opportunities ahead, combining software, sensors and autonomous technologies to create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

At the same time, the following organizational changes will be made:

Josh (Joshua) Weiss, currently COO of Hexagon Geosystems, will succeed Guglielmini as president for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, effective July 1. Weiss has served in multiple leadership roles since joining Hexagon in 2015, from his most recent role to the president of Geosystems’ mining and heavy construction businesses. Weiss will report to Hexagon’s president and CEO and be a part of the Executive Management Team.

Michael Ritter, currently president of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, will assume a new senior role overseeing Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning, Mining and Agriculture divisions, effective immediately. In this role, Ritter will be responsible for leading the strategy of the businesses, to accelerate synergies and strengthening the solutions portfolio for Hexagon’s customers. Ritter will continue reporting to Hexagon’s president and CEO and be a part of the executive management team.

Maria Luthström, currently head of Sustainability and Investor Relations for Hexagon, will succeed Ritter as president of Hexagon Autonomy & Positioning, effective Oct. 1. Luthström joined Hexagon in 2015 and has been instrumental in expanding the company’s strategy and environmental, social and governance agenda, strengthening Hexagon’s culture and increasing shareholder value. Luthström will report to Michael Ritter.