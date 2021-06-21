Orolia GNSS simulators now support ultra-low latency of 5 ms

Latest advancement from Skydel uses software-defined advantages to deliver real-time performance

Orolia has announced the launch of its Real-Time Performance capability, which achieves an ultra-low latency of five milliseconds. The feature will be standard on all Skydel-powered GNSS simulators.

Skydel is a software-defined simulation engine that powers Orolia’s advanced GNSS simulators including its BroadSim (available via Orolia Defense & Security) and GSG product lines.

“Skydel is known by users for its intuitive nature and ability to be quickly redeployed for a variety of projects,” said Tim Erbes, director of engineering for Orolia Defense & Security. “Delivering Real-Time Performance with latency as low as five milliseconds further shows that Orolia is a market leader empowering our customers by exceeding their expectations.”

Skydel’s software-defined architecture is designed to meet the demanding GNSS simulation testing requirements in the automotive, military, space and other high-tech industries. Skydel also supports hardware-in-the-loop simulations without sacrificing ultra-low latency and high-end performance.

The user interface has a sophisticated dashboard showing Real-Time Performance graphs. The tool enables users to grade the simulator’s performance, interpret data, diagnose inefficiencies, and optimize scenarios on the fly. In a video tutorial, Orolia demonstrates how the simulation engine processes data and how easy it is to read the graphs through its visualization and precise indications. As the system reaches its limits, it remains stable and fully operational, preserving the integrity of the simulation.

Erbes said the Real-Time Performance graphs not only instill confidence in the simulator, but also allow for better integration in the testbed.

“For example, instead of just hoping their hardware-in-the-loop configuration is working, users can view the real-time data and see that low latency is being maintained,” he said. “This feature provides enhanced visibility not only into the performance of the simulation, but also into the reliability of the hardware-in-the-loop integration, resulting in a more robust solution. This is critical when generating complex environments with high dynamics, jamming, spoofing, repeating, and alternative PNT sensors.”