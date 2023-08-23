OGC and partners release marine SDI roadmap

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) has released the first iteration the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF)-M (Marine) Spatial Data Infrastructure (SDI) Maturity Roadmap for both marine and terrestrial domains.

Developed as part of OGC’s ongoing Federated Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure (FMSDI) Initiative, the IGIF-(M)SDI Maturity Roadmap is a quick-start guide for nations and marine organizations aiming to advance and simplify efforts in marine SDI while ensuring alignment with the UN-IGIF principles.

“The IGIF-MSDI maturity roadmap is an important step that supports a holistic understanding of data-exchange and processing environments,” said OGC Chief Technology Innovation Officer, Ingo Simonis.

According to the OGC, the core of the IGIF-(M)SDI Maturity Roadmap is formed by the World Bank SDI Diagnostic Toolkit where, with contributions from IHO and OGC, its terrestrial heritage was augmented to maximize its benefits to the marine domain.

The roadmap and related resources are available for free on OGC’s IGIF-(M)SDI Maturity Roadmap website.

Feedback and applied experiences from the geospatial community are sought via OGC Member Meetings or directly.