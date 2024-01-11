NV5 Geospatial enhances transportation projects in the Midwest

NV5 Geospatial’s thermal infrared (TIR) solutions for transportation infrastructure challenges are now being used in transportation projects to analyze concrete bridges in the Midwest.

This remote sensing technology offering enables local and regional transportation agencies to identify structural problems well before they reach the surface of concrete bridge decks.

Concrete bridge decks require periodic inspections for continuous maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement work. TIR is used in non-destructive inspection techniques for analyzing concrete bridge decks and identifying potential delamination. This process is made more efficient with aerial collection.

The company recently conducted two separate pilot projects with two Midwestern states’ departments of transportation using aerial data collection to identify thermal anomalies of potential delamination for 200 bridge concrete surfaces. Both projects were completed by flying a fixed-wing aircraft at a low elevation with the thermal sensor mounted to its floor. The flights were conducted without ground-based support.

NV5 Geospatial’s project design focuses on optimal timing and resolution to maximize thermal contrast, which ensures accurate detection of features or patterns of interest. The acquired thermal imagery is orthorectified to create a seamless mosaic for each bridge. TIR imagery can be co-acquired with other airborne technologies, such as true color imagery and lidar, to provide supplementary information.

The TIR aerial solution allows users to capture up to 100 bridges in a single day and offers a detailed and short turnaround of data analysis. It identifies potential issues before ground truthing is required and supports state-wide inspection prioritizations.