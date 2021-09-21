NovAtel SMART7 now default receiver on Fendt machines

Fendt machines in North America, Europe and the Middle East equipped with Fendt Guide guidance systems powered by Fuse Smart Farming now come with NovAtel’s SMART7 GNSS receiver as the default configuration choice.

“We have been working with NovAtel for years, and their support and willingness to adapt to meet our needs makes them the key GNSS receiver supplier for our Fendt Guide guidance system,” said Bernhard Schmitz, director, FendtONE Market Readiness and Agronomy EME. “They are easy to work with and have high-quality products that integrate seamlessly into our machines.”

The SMART7 combines a powerful GNSS receiver with a precision antenna in a durable, all-in-one enclosure designed to stand up to the vibration, weather and temperature demands of harsh agricultural environments. Delivering exceptional positioning, the SMART7 is optimized to succeed in demanding agriculture and off-road applications.

The SMART7 uses multi L-band tracking to access TerraStar Correction Services globally, bringing repeatable centimeter-level accuracy to any application, anywhere in the world. Access to multi-frequency GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS signals provides better satellite availability in challenging environments.

Resiliency to radio frequency interference is ingrained in NovAtel’s hardware designs, and the company’s Interference Toolkit firmware suite provides detection and additional protection from any potential intentional or unintentional interference.

Powered by NovAtel GNSS+INS technology, the SMART7 uses an optional integrated inertial measurement unit (IMU) to provide continuous 3D positioning, velocity and roll/pitch/azimuth for deeper integration with vehicle guidance and steering systems. Additional optional features on the SMART7 include Wi-Fi and Ethernet for remote connectivity and monitoring.