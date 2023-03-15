Northrup Grumman provides Marines with next-gen targeting devices

The U.S. Marine Corps has selected Northrop Grumman to provide the Next-Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS), a compact targeting system that provides advanced precision targeting and can operate in GPS-denied environments.

NGHTS will provide Marines an enhanced capability to identify and designate targets from extended ranges.

“NGHTS’ advanced technology will significantly enhance warfighters’ ability to safely complete their missions,” said Bob Gough, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “NGHTS is lightweight and combines four systems into one portable device with state-of-the-art imaging, targeting, ranging, designating and networking. This compact, multi-sensor electro-optical/infrared device lightens Marines’ loads and keeps them connected while adding precision and safety to their missions.”

This laser-based device can perform rapid target acquisition, laser terminal guidance operation and laser spot imaging. Its high-definition infrared sensors provide accuracy and grid capability over extended ranges.

Additional features include a high-definition color display and day/night celestial compasses.