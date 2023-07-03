Northrop Grumman completes successful test flight of airborne navigation system

Northrop Grumman has conducted a successful flight test of its advanced airborne navigation solution, embedded GPS/INS modernization, known as EGI-M. It is the first time that EGI-M, equipped with an M-code capable receiver, has been tested in flight.

Testing took place in May aboard a testbed aircraft. Flight test data confirmed that Northrop Grumman’s prototype EGI-M solution, the M-code-capable LN-351, performed at standards equal to its current LN-251 INS/GPS system, featuring modern fiber optic gyro technology.

Critical design review for EGI-M was completed in 2020. Launch platforms for Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M include the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and the F-22 Raptor. The fully operational EGI-M system will feature a modular platform interface, designed to integrate with current platform navigation systems — supporting advanced software and hardware technology upgrades.