NextNav launches Pinnacle testbed in Europe

NextNav has launched the first European commercial testbed for its high accuracy Pinnacle vertical location technology. Operating in Paris, France, the testbed will demonstrate the benefits Pinnacle can bring to local emergency response agencies and integration with applications and devices from existing NextNav partners.

Available across the United States in more than 4,400 cities and towns, and currently being deployed across Japan, Pinnacle technology provides z-axis data and has been demonstrated in independent testing to deliver 94% accuracy.

The announcement of a testbed in France comes after the release of a recent European Joint Research Centre (JRC) report, which highlighted NextNav’s accuracy in providing floor-level vertical location in addition to its ability to provide a resilient layer for traditional GPS services.

With a terrestrial-based system, NextNav aims to provide highly accurate 3D position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information — revolutionizing emergency services, logistics, telecommunications, and other sectors that rely on precise PNT and are otherwise vulnerable to GPS interference – an increasing concern across the region.