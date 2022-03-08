Net Insight partners with Meinberg on time synchronization solutions

Net Insight’s sync solution becomes fully PTP-standard compliant with synchronization module for 5G and other mission-critical networks

Net Insight has selected Meinberg’s precision time protocol (PTP) software stack — Precision TimeNet — to implement full PTP functionality in all of its platforms.

The Precision TimeNet solution offers a GNSS-independent delivery of high-accuracy timing across any IP vendor network, which can significantly reduce the cost and rollout times of 5G and other mission-critical networks.

In 2021, Meinberg also delivered a synchronization module to Net Insight’s Nimbra MSR 300 series, providing full PTP IEEE 1588v2 interoperability and GNSS integration for 5G networks. The new module is part of the Nimbra Time Node, an important component of the Precision TimeNet solution.

Net Insight licensed the PTP stack from Oregano Systems, owned by Meinberg, to deliver network synchronization for both media and 5G networks. Meinberg leverages Net Insight’s network synchronization capabilities to serve customers across the telecom, fintech, government, and power telecom industries. The expansion into a strategic technology partnership means that both companies will utilize their expertise in time synchronization to deploy solutions that remove the challenges of reliable precision timing over any IP network.

“The shift to IP is accelerating, making precision timing key to the successful deployment of new applications,” said Heiko Gerstung, managing director of Meinberg. “Net Insight’s Precision TimeNet offers a unique solution on the market that we see a strong and growing need for, across multiple industries. We’re excited to be working with Net Insight, a leader in mission-critical IP transport, to drive innovation and enable our customers to benefit from GNSS-independent time synchronization.”

“Net Insight has been developing time transfer for nearly two decades, delivering industry-leading time accuracy and resilience over IP networks,” said Per Lindgren, CTO and co-founder at Net Insight. “When expanding our synchronization business into new markets, integrating with the IEEE 1588 PTP standard was key to enhancing our interoperability. Teaming up with Meinberg, a leader in time and frequency synchronization, was the obvious choice.. We’re excited that our joint expertise in IP networking and time synchronization will enable us to reinvent precision timing for our customers.”