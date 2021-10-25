Navigation 2021 conference to be both virtual and in person

Navigation 2021 will bring together experts from industry, research institutions, government agencies and investors whose primary goal is to work together for a more navigable world, organizers said. Conference themes will include PNT systems and technology, robust PNT, PNT applications, animal and human navigation, and navigation in society.

The November event will unite two conferences: the International Navigation Conference and the European Navigation Conference. The conference is sponsored by the Royal Institute of Navigation and the European Group of Institutes of Navigation (EUGIN). It takes place Nov. 15-18 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and virtually.

The full conference will take place online on a highly interactive platform. Organizers have also been able to include an in-person element of the conference with the primary objective of enjoying the keynotes, networking and exhibition for those who are in a position to do so.

The majority of session talks will be online only, with the option of watching back talks on the platform at a later date. Learn more about the chosen platform.

The in-person element of Navigation 2021 will take place in the EICC conference center in Edinburgh. The EICC has compiled a guide to the in-person element of the conference.