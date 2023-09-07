MWC returns to Las Vegas

The Mobile World Conference (MWC) returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 26 to 28, 2023.

The event will feature exhibition from major U.S. operators, including AT&T business, T-Mobile business, and Verizon business as well as new sessions dedicated to sports and entertainment, software developers and the GSMA’s SEC CON event.

MWC, in partnership with the Cellular Telephone Industries Association (CTIA), invites industry leaders and attendees to connect and discuss topics such as the industry’s transition to a circular economy, the future role of artificial intelligence (AI) in society, and what comes after 5G.

To reflect the United States’ position as a global technology hub and a market at the forefront of 5G innovation, the event is centered around four key themes:

5G Acceleration, as adoption explodes to become the most common mobile technology in North America by 2025.

Age of AI, as the world awakes to the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.

Digital Everything, as the expansion of digital technologies is felt across every industry, from sports and entertainment to manufacturing, financial services and smart mobility.

Enterprise Mobility, as the revolutionary phase of 5G in enterprise is well underway.

The event will feature a variety of keynote speakers, including Amanda Toman, the director for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce.

For the first time, the GSMA will bring its SEC CON event to MWC Las Vegas on day two, welcoming leading security experts to explore the importance of keeping telecoms infrastructure secure in times of conflict.

A full directory and registration can be found on the MWC Las Vegas website.