Mobile GEODNET base station using Quectel’s module announced

July 19, 2022  - By
Image: GEODNET

HYFIX.AI, an internet of things (IoT) GNSS and precise location company, has announced the availability of a GEODNET base-station using the LC29H module from Quectel Wireless Solutions.

The Mobile Centimeter (MobileCM) base station is a dual-band GNSS base station for real-time kinematic (RTK) precise-positioning applications in autonomy, agriculture, construction/survey, drones and geo-science applications.

Introduced at the Institute of Navigation’s 2021 ION GNSS+ conference, the Global Earth Observation Decentralized Network, GEODNET, received a best presentation award and has rapidly grown since official launch in early 2022.

The MobileCM station automatically uploads real-time satellite data to GEODNET via a Wi-Fi-based internet connection. MobileCM base-stations are self-hosted and receive GEODNET token rewards while powering both commercial AIoT as well as citizen science climate change applications.

The Quectel LC29H module is a surface-mount low-power 135-channel dual-band receiver that hosts both RTK and dead-reckoning algorithms such as the HYFIX.AI Embedded Centimeter (EmbedCM) stack. Using GNSS corrections from a service such as GEODNET or other network, the LC29H modules can achieve position accuracy of 10 cm in a variety of real-world conditions.

The HYFIX.AI MobileCM base-station embeds the LC29H as well as the ATECC608B CryptoAuthentication engine. An included installation kit provides a survey-grade triple-band GNSS antenna, primary antenna cable, and roof-top installation hardware.

“Quectel is excited to continue its partnership with HYFIX.AI to deliver precise GNSS positioning accuracy of 10 cm in the real world using our dual-band LC29 family of GNSS modules,” said Mark Murray, vice president of sales for GNSS and automotive at Quectel Wireless Solutions.

“HYFIX.AI is pleased to continue support of Quectel’s dual-band LC29 GNSS modules and introduce a new turn-key GEODNET base station for global precise positioning,” said Mike Horton, chief executive officer of HYFIX.AI.

Photo: Quectel

