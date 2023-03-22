Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Mil-Spec GPS/GNSS antennas available for portable and mobile applications

March 22, 2023  - By

 

Image: Fairview Microwave

Fairview Microwave has introduced a new series of mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas for mobile and small form factor applications.

The MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas include multi-standard GPS L1, Galileo E1 and GLONASS options and are designed for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard.

The antennas are available in passive and active versions and provide coverage from 1,597 MHz to 1,607 MHz. The MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas feature linear polarization for cross-polarized isolation, nominal gain options of -3 dBic and 10 dBic, and SMA mounts.

The mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are IP67-rated.

Fairview’s mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are available now.

