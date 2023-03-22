Mil-Spec GPS/GNSS antennas available for portable and mobile applications
Fairview Microwave has introduced a new series of mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas for mobile and small form factor applications.
The MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas include multi-standard GPS L1, Galileo E1 and GLONASS options and are designed for environmental performance according to the MIL-STD-810G standard.
The antennas are available in passive and active versions and provide coverage from 1,597 MHz to 1,607 MHz. The MIL-STD-810G GPS/GNSS antennas feature linear polarization for cross-polarized isolation, nominal gain options of -3 dBic and 10 dBic, and SMA mounts.
The mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are IP67-rated.
Fairview’s mil-spec GPS/GNSS antennas are available now.
