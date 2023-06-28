Microchip cesium atomic clock provides autonomous precise time

Microchip Technology has released the 5071B cesium atomic clock that can perform autonomous timekeeping for months in the event of GNSS denials.

The 5071B is the next-generation commercial cesium clock to the 5071A. The 5071B is available in a three-unit height, 19-inch rackmount enclosure, making it a compact product for environments where it can be easily transported and secured.

The 5071B has upgraded electronic components to address possible obsolescence or non-RoHS circuitry. The clock provides 100 ns holdover for more than two months, maintaining system synchronization when GNSS signals, like GPS, are denied.

As a cesium beam tube product with no deterministic long-term frequency drift, the 5071B provides absolute frequency accuracy of 5E-13 or 500 quadrillionths over all specified environmental conditions for the life of the product. For military applications requiring rapid deployments for system radars, 5E-13 stability eliminates the need for the acquisition of external synchronization sources prior to radiating.

The 5071B is now fully compliant with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive, making this device available in regions where regulatory policies are in place.