Maxtena offers active multi-frequency antenna

The M9708CWT-UFL from Maxtena is an active multi-frequency, high-accuracy, GNSS antenna for the L1/L2/L5 GPS, Galileo, Beidou and GLONASS bands. The antenna is designed for applications requiring greater accuracy than L1-only antennas can provide.

The antenna’s excellent radiation pattern, exceptional out-of-band rejection, minimal group delay variation, and low noise figure ensures optimal performance of GNSS systems, according to Maxtena.

The M9708CWT-UFL is designed for applications requiring minimal integration effort or for retrofitting existing products. The antenna is mounted on the inside of the application’s housing, allowing it to be hidden. The antenna element is custom tuned to the enclosure.

Features of the M9708CWT-UFL: