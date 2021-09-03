Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Maxtena intros multi-frequency antenna shaped for high-precision applications

September 3, 2021  - By
Image: GPS World

Maxtena has introduced a new multi-frequency antenna shaped for high-precision applications featuring L-band corrections.

The design will offer simultaneous GNSS reception on L1: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, L2: GPS L2C, Galileo E5B, and GLONASS L3OC, and L5: GPS + L-band corrections in a rugged, compact, and ultra-lightweight form factor. The antenna is well suited for high precision applications. The M9HCT-A-SMA is a great fit for the UAV markets, where high performance and low weight are driving features in antenna selection.

The new rugged active helix antenna is designed and manufactured using automotive grade electronics for GIS, RTK and other GNSS applications.

