Mars Laser RTK released for surveying and mapping

ComNav Technology has released the second product of its Universe series of GNSS receivers, the Mars Laser RTK real-time kinematic (RTK). The Mars Laser RTK is suitable for surveying, mapping, and geographic information system applications.

The Mars Laser RTK features a datalink modem that transmits and receives across the full frequency range from 410 MHz to 470 MHz. With adjustable transmit power of 0.5 w to 2 w and a maximum distance of 15 km, it meets the measurement demands of complex environments. It can also switch roles between a rover and a base, enabling more flexibility in demanding applications.

The Mars Laser RTK is equipped with a Wi-Fi/4G modem and Bluetooth capabilities, facilitating reliable communication across various platforms. The device also features five LEDs on the front panel for satellite tracking, RTK corrections data and more.

Powered by the SinoGNSS K8 high precision module, the Mars Laser RTK supports full-constellation and multi-frequency tracking, including GPS, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS, IRNSS, and Galileo, and supports precise-point positioning service. Additionally, the device tracks more than 60 satellites and 1,590 channels.

The Mars Laser RTK’s third-generation inertial measurement unit (IMU) supports 60° tilt with 2.5 cm accuracy. The IMU can be set to both traditional mode with range pole and laser mode.

The Mars Laser RTK is available now.