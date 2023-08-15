Mapbox 3D mapping designed to enhance location awareness

Mapbox, a maps and location platform, has released new platform updates to enhance user’s 3D mapping experience by adding powerful dynamic lighting capabilities and landmark 3D buildings.

The new ready-to-use platform aims to enhance wayfinding and spatial orientation for users and provides a polished canvas for custom location data. Mapbox Standard is now accessible in public preview and available in pre-releases of the latest versions of its web and mobile SDKs.

Dynamic lighting for a natural day to night shift

Mapbox Standard provides four lighting presets: day, night, dusk and dawn. As the sun moves throughout the day, based on a user’s location, shadows shift and highlight different areas of the map. The dynamic lighting creates a true-to-life experience that can help users better orient themselves in the physical world.

Landmarks improve map comprehension in 3D

As part of Mapbox Standard, Mapbox has created a dataset of hundreds of recognizable landmarks across the globe, with more being added each month. The landmark buildings integrate seamlessly into the map environment and respond dynamically to lighting changes.

Therefore, our cartographers chose a sleek and beautiful symbolic realism design for Mapbox Standard design that offers users an easy-to-read map where elements such as landmarks, buildings, roads and trees are clearly identifiable while keeping icons, labels and custom location data elements visible.

Users can choose between the new 3D elements and the 2D map within their application. Mapbox Standard is built with a base map that evolves alongside custom layers, delivering up-to-date rendering features and data layers without a manual style update or version upgrade.

To explore the new Mapbox Standard style, click here.