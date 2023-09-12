M3 Systems launches project for reconfigurable GNSS payload in LEO

M3 Systems has launched a disruptive project, co-financed by the Occitanie Region, aiming to provide new GNSS services.

The IOD-full software-defined radio (SDR) GNSS project will enable new services through a reconfigurable SDR payload, enabling on-demand analysis of GNSS signals from space. Through space-based signal analysis, this project paves the way for reconfiguring GNSS signal processing and developing expertise in adaptable and scalable GNSS receivers to accommodate signals from future constellations.

M3 Systems, Loft Orbital, and Space Co-Design play a key role by providing rapid access to space for the facilitated and accelerated deployment of the receiver in orbit. Co-financed by the Occitanie Region, the IOD-full-SDR-GNSS project was selected as part of the “Nanosatellites Plan – Acceleration of In-Orbit Validations (IoD/IoV)” call for projects, co-developed with the French government based on the needs expressed by regional companies under the ADER 4 Recovery Plan.