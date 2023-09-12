Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


M3 Systems launches project for reconfigurable GNSS payload in LEO

September 12, 2023  - By

M3 Systems has launched a disruptive project, co-financed by the Occitanie Region, aiming to provide new GNSS services.

Image: M3 Systems

Image: M3 Systems

The IOD-full software-defined radio (SDR) GNSS project will enable new services through a reconfigurable SDR payload, enabling on-demand analysis of GNSS signals from space. Through space-based signal analysis, this project paves the way for reconfiguring GNSS signal processing and developing expertise in adaptable and scalable GNSS receivers to accommodate signals from future constellations.

M3 Systems, Loft Orbital, and Space Co-Design play a key role by providing rapid access to space for the facilitated and accelerated deployment of the receiver in orbit. Co-financed by the Occitanie Region, the IOD-full-SDR-GNSS project was selected as part of the “Nanosatellites Plan – Acceleration of In-Orbit Validations (IoD/IoV)” call for projects, co-developed with the French government based on the needs expressed by regional companies under the ADER 4 Recovery Plan.

This article is tagged with and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.