KP Performance Antennas releases line of IoT antennas

KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has released internet of things (IoT) multiband combination antennas. The antennas are designed to enhance connectivity for vehicle fleets and base stations.

The IoT multiband combination antennas have dedicated ports for cellular, Wi-Fi and GPS bands. They are also indoor and outdoor IP69K rated and can withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, water and dust.

The antennas are suitable for transportation emergency response and agriculture applications.

KP Performance Antennas’ IoT multiband combination antennas are in-stock and available now.