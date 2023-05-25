Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


KP Performance Antennas releases line of IoT antennas

May 25, 2023  - By
Photo:

Image: KP Performance Antennas

KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has released internet of things (IoT) multiband combination antennas. The antennas are designed to enhance connectivity for vehicle fleets and base stations.

The IoT multiband combination antennas have dedicated ports for cellular, Wi-Fi and GPS bands. They are also indoor and outdoor IP69K rated and can withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme temperatures, water and dust.

The antennas are suitable for transportation emergency response and agriculture applications.

KP Performance Antennas’ IoT multiband combination antennas are in-stock and available now.

This article is tagged with , and posted in Latest News, Mobile, Transportation

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.