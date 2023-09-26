KP Performance Antennas launches vehicle GPS antenna

KP Performance Antennas has launched its line of vehicle GPS antennas designed for automotive applications.

These antennas come equipped with a high gain of 28 dB and high out-of-band rejection, allowing them to capture weak signals efficiently, even in challenging environments. By minimizing signal interference and multipath effects, the technology aims to provide signal quality and stability to users in applications such as personal vehicles, commercial fleets or autonomous systems.

With waterproof and dustproof ratings of IPX6 or IP66, the antennas can withstand varying outdoor conditions, offering uninterrupted performance even in inclement weather and rough terrains. This design makes them the ideal choice for vehicle tracking, fleet management, telematics and navigation systems.