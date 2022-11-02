Keysight combines GNSS and 5G to accelerate assisted-Galileo LBS

Tbe company has received Global Certification Forum validation of 5G LBS Assisted-Galileo test case

Keysight Technologies Inc. has gained Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of a 5G location-based services (LBS) assisted-Galileo (A-Galileo) test case by combining 5G new radio (NR) and GNSS technology.

The achievement will accelerate implementation of LBS in smartphones by enabling mobile phone vendors to verify that designs comply to the latest 3GPP specifications that support accurate location positioning in a wide range of sectors.

Sectors include healthcare, road and aerial transportation, emergency and rescue services, public safety, and homeland security. Highly precise positioning services also enable mobile operators to deliver personalized services supporting entertainment, hospitality and retail applications.

LBS leverages different technologies, including GNSS, beamforming and round-trip time to geographically locate a user. LBS test cases allow users to verify sensitivity, accuracy and dynamic range in mobile phones that leverage GNSS constellations to identify precise geographic location.

GCF conformance agreement group meeting #72, held Oct. 21, confirmed the validation of the first 5G LBS A-Galileo test case, which was supported by Keysight’s S8705A RF/RRM DVT and Conformance Toolset. The toolset provides access to a wide range of radio frequency, radio resource management, and development validation test cases used to verify 5G NR designs in both non-standalone and standalone deployment modes.

The S8705A toolset uses the E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, a compact signaling test platform with multi-format stack support, rich processing power and abundant RF resources for emulating various mobility scenarios in a 5G network as well as a recommended GNSS emulator to deliver the LBS test case.