Juniper Systems launches next-gen Geode GNS3 GNSS receiver

Juniper Systems has introduced the Geode GNS3 GNSS receiver, which allows users to collect real-time GNSS data with sub-meter, sub-foot and decimeter accuracy options.

With a scalable platform, users can purchase the level of accuracy they need now, while having the option to increase accuracy in the future.

“This new Geode offers expanded accuracy options to our users,” said John Florio, Geode product manager at Juniper Systems. “We set out to deliver a product that is scalable to our user’s needs. The GNS3 allows users to purchase a receiver that fits their accuracy needs at the moment, while still being able to unlock greater accuracy through subscriptions when that need arises.”

Available in both single-frequency and upgradable multi-frequency antenna configurations, users have the level of accuracy needed to get the job done. The Geode GNS3S offers superb sub-meter accuracy with a single-frequency antenna. The GNS3M allows for scalable accuracy; its multi-frequency antenna support all constellations on L1, L2 and L5 frequencies.

Multi-frequency signal tracking, together with Atlas L-band correction subscriptions, allow for up to decimeter accuracy. As with previous Geode devices, SBAS corrections are available for sub-meter accuracy in certain regions.

Both models also support local differential GNSS real-time kinematic (RTK) and continuously operating reference networks (CORS) through the Geode Connect NTRIP client.

“Providing Atlas corrections and scalable accuracy allows for the Geode to be used in new markets,” Florio said. “A few of these include water utility locating, agriculture and irrigation mapping, mapping projects in remote locations where other correction services are not available, and any other mapping need that requires a higher degree of accuracy.”

The Geode GNS3 offers flexible connectivity and can be used with Windows, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. A USB-C port allows for data transfer and fast charging and an antenna port allows for the use of an external antenna.

The Geode GNS3 GNSS receiver is now available worldwide.