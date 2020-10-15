Javad offers RTPK option for surveyors with Triumph-LS

Javad GNSS introduced a new solution, Real-Time Post-processed Kinematics (RTPK), at Intergeo Digital 2020.

With the new option, the Javad Triumph-LS combines the strengths of RTK and PPK into a system that can post-process RTK data and verify its results in parallel and real time.

If RTK fails, RTPK is available in a fraction of a second, the company said.

“The RTPK feature is about as simple as any feature can get,” said Darren Clemons, PLS. “When you are on a point and stop the session, the LS automatically starts downloading the data for the time period matching that session from your base (or RTN) and then internally in the LS (no internet connection required) runs the post processing and gives you the PPK solution right there on your point in real time. […] It is a very nice and ingenious feature and, for us anyway, is a great check on our RTK results.”