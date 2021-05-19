Javad GNSS launches TRIUMPH-3 receiver

Javad GNSS has launched the TRIUMPH-3 receiver for surveyors and geodesists. It is capable of efficient tracking even in difficult conditions. It can track all current signals and is ready for any future satellites.

TRIUMPH-3 is designed to operate as a base together with TRIUMPH-LS and TRIUMPH-LS Plus to efficiently accomplish any geodetic job. Its real-time kinematic (RTK) system communicates via integrated UHF, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth channels, and eliminates the need to subscribe to a real-time network for corrections.

The new powerful and reliable receiver for high-precision navigation systems is based on the Javad GNSS 874-channel chip. It is equipped with an internal 4G/LTE/3G card and secure and accessible microSD and microSIM cards. It also supports “lift & tilt” technology.

The TRIUMPH-3 receiver can operate as a receiver for post-processing, as a continuously operating reference station (CORS) or portable base station for real-time kinematic (RTK) applications, and as a scientific station collecting information for individual studies, such as ionospheric monitoring.

Features include:

UHF 1 W Transceiver

4G/LTE module

Wi-Fi 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz (802.11 a, b, g, n, d, e, i)

Dual-mode Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE

Full-duplex 10BASE-T/100BASE-TX Ethernet port

High Speed USB 2.0 Host (480 Mbps)

High Speed USB 2.0 Device (480 Mbps)

High Capacity microSD Card (microSDHC) up to 128GB Class 1 O;

“Lift & Tilt”

J-Mobile interface

Learn more at the Javad GNSS website.