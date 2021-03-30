Israel opens advanced navigation center for non-GPS tech

The new center will focus on developing and producing navigation systems for the battlefield, and plans to implement a co-developed, non-GPS accurate navigation technology

A Navigation Technology Center dedicated to developing and producing non-GPS navigation systems has been launched by Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In the new center, IAI will develop and manufacture highly accurate inertial sensors for production of next-generation navigation systems, and will significantly increase their performance and capabilities. The sensors will be implemented in operational systems within Israel’s defense systems, enabling Israel to continue to address challenges of the modern battlefield.

The technology to be developed at the center is based on years of research and collaboration between the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and IAI.

The center was established at the Tamam Division of IAI’s Systems Missiles and Space Group, which specializes in electro-optics and navigation. IAI has served as the inertial navigation system (INS) house of the State of Israel since 1964. Tamman is based in Yahud, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

“In launching the new compound, DDR&D demonstrates our position at the forefront of technology and its contribution to Israel’s technological independence,” said Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, chief of research and development at DDR&D. “The extensive know-how and experience accumulated at DDR&D and Tamam, our partners, allowed us to challenge ourselves with this new endeavor and accomplish something impressive. The follow-up program is just as challenging, and we plan to work diligently until we prove the new capability in the various applications and in collaboration with IDF units.”

“Our partnership with IMOD DDR&D dates back many years,” said Avi Elisha, Tamam general manager. “We work together to achieve the ongoing enhancement of the innovative navigation systems for Israel. The new center we launched will allow highly accurate navigation capabilities with IAI’s unique technologies. Only a handful of countries have this technology, which is a game-changer in the field of inertial navigation.”