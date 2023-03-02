ION GNSS+ 2023 abstract deadline is tomorrow

Abstracts for the ION GNSS+ 2023 show, “GNSS + Other Sensors in Today’s Marketplace,” are due March 3.

ION GNSS+ will take place Sept. 11-15 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

ION GNSS+ 2023 is the world’s largest international technical meeting and showcase of GNSS technology, products and services. The show aims to bring together leaders in GNSS and related positioning, navigation and timing to present advances, introduce new technologies, update current policy, demonstrate products and exchange ideas.

The two tracks covered during the show will be commercial and policy tracks and research tracks.

The commercial and policy tracks will include navigation for mass market, autonomous and safety critical applications and future trends in navigation. The research track will cover multisensor and autonomous navigation, algorithms and methods and advanced GNSS technologies.

Interested parties may submit their abstracts on the ION GNSS+ 2023 website.