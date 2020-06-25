Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Institute of Navigation celebrates 75th anniversary

June 25, 2020  - By
0 Comments

Logo: ION

The Institute of Navigation (ION) celebrated its 75th anniversary on June 25.

On June 25, 1945, ION held its first organizational meeting on the Los Angeles Campus of the University of California.

According to ION, 55 people attended this meeting, where a “temporary” organization was established until a general meeting could take place in the fall when articles of incorporation could be drafted and adopted, council members elected and the vision for ION could begin to take shape.

The global impact of ION has been documented in its more than 2,600 technical papers that have been published in Navigation, the Journal of the Institute of Navigation. Navigation was first published in March 1946.

The Institute of Navigation is a non-profit professional organization advancing the art and science of positioning, navigation and timing.

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in GNSS, Latest News

About the Author:


Allison Barwacz is the digital media manager for North Coast Media (NCM). She completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio University where she received a Bachelor of Science in magazine journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. She works across a number of digital platforms, which include creating e-newsletters, writing articles and posting across social media sites. She also creates content for NCM's Pit & Quarry magazine, Portable Plants magazine and Geospatial Solutions. Her understanding of the ever-changing digital media world allows her to quickly grasp what a target audience desires and create content that is appealing and relevant for any client across any platform.

Post a Comment