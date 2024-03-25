infiniDome expands operations to the US

infiniDome, a provider of GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions, has opened infiniDome USA, a new subsidiary designed to enhance service to the United States defense industry and market.

This strategic move underscores infiniDome commitment to providing GPS protection solutions to a growing global clientele and builds upon its existing presence and success within the U.S. market.

By establishing infiniDome USA, infiniDome aims to strengthen its relationships with U.S. customers, offering more localized support and ensuring that its innovative GPS protection technologies meet the specific needs and challenges faced by American aerospace and defense sectors.

This initiative reflects infiniDome’s recognition of the importance of the U.S. market to its global strategy and its dedication to securing GPS-reliant systems against increasing threats worldwide.

infiniDome innovative technology ensures the resilience and reliability of critical systems across various sectors including defense, timing systems, aviation, and autonomous vehicles.

According to the company, infiniDome’s expansion to the U.S. comes in response to the critical need for enhanced proportional GPS security measures amidst the growing threats to GPS-dependent technologies. In direct correlation to government and industry projects, calling for small, light, “attritable” UAVs, protection for such platforms also must be proportional in size, weight, and cost.

infiniDome invites industry partners, customers, and media to learn more about infiniDome USA and its advanced GPS protection and navigation resiliency solutions at AUVSI Xponential 2024 in San Diego, which takes place April 22 to 25.