Inertial Labs launches three-axis gyroscope

Inertial Labs has released the TAG-304, a three-axis gyroscope solution designed to stabilize platforms where low latency, wide bandwidth, high data rate, and low noise are required.

The TAG-304 gyroscopes can withstand extreme shock and vibrations in accordance with MIL-STD-810. Additionally, the gyroscopes are fully digitized (RS-422 interface), include built-in test functionalities, and have no moving parts.

The solution is a tactical-grade MEMS gyroscope designed for harsh environments and

tasks requiring accurate stabilization of assorted platforms. TAG-304 also features low latency (group delay), small size, 4K Hz data rate, 1K Hz bandwidth, and low noise, making it ideal for miniature electro-optical systems, gimbals, line-of-sight, and pan and tilt platforms stabilization and pointing applications.