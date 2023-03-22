Inertial Labs launches Kernel-210/220

Inertial Labs has released its third generation of MEMS sensor-based inertial measurement units (IMU), MEMS KERNEL-210 and KERNEL-220.

The KERNEL-210 and KERNEL-220 are compact, self-contained, strapdown, tactical-grade IMUs that measure linear accelerations and angular rates using their aligned and calibrated three-axis MEMS accelerometers and three-axis MEMS gyroscopes.

Angular rates and accelerations are determined with low noise and good repeatability for both motionless and dynamic applications.

The KERNEL-220 model utilizes accelerometers with ±40g and ±90g measurement ranges. The IMU is fully calibrated, temperature compensated and mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. The KERNEL-220 contains gyroscopes with a bias in-run stability of less than 1 deg/hr and accelerometers with an in-run stability bias of 0.005 mg.