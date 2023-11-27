Inertial Labs launches INS for avionic applications

Inertial Labs has introduced its ADC inertial navigation system (INS) designed to calculate and provide air data parameters, including altitude, air speed, air density, outside air temperature (OAT) and windspeed for avionic applications.

ADC’s compact form makes it easy for users to integrate into existing UAV systems with strict size and weight requirements. The INS calculates the air data parameters using information received from the integrated pitot and static pressure sensors, and an outside air temperature probe.

This compact device consumes less than one watt of power. It is designed for the most demanding environments, has a IP67 rating, and integrates total and static pressure sensors to calculate indicated airspeed accurately. ADC also supports aiding data from external GNSS receivers and ambient air data, which enhances its precision in a variety of flight conditions.