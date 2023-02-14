Industry Day: Find out how to take part in low-orbit satnav testing

The European Space Agency (ESA) is in search of European companies interested in taking part in the in-orbit demonstration of a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite navigation constellation utilizing novel frequencies and capabilities.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend ESA’s LEO-PNT Industry Day on March 7 at the ESTEC technical center in the Netherlands. The LEO-PNT Industry Day will give an overview of the project to companies, research institutions and ESA delegates from Member States.

A detailed invitation will be issued soon, covering all aspects of the LEO-PNT Orbit Demonstrator, including the space and ground segments, operations, launchers, the test user segment, experimentation, and segment demonstration.

Registration by Feb. 27 is required. To learn more, visit atpi.eventsair.com.